CHINA CLAIMS COVID19 ORIGINATED FROM IMPORTED ICE CREAM



Another Attempt by the CCP to push the blame somewhere, someone or something else other than their own back door.



ReDistributed News from NTD News



Living in China for over 17+ years now ( 01/ 17/2021 ) there are so many cities and provinces in lock down mode because of a new spread of the Virus. They will blame imported chewing gum next.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.