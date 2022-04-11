X22 Financial Report - [CB]/Biden Admin Panic, Great Reset Agenda Imploding

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[CB]/Biden Admin Panic, Great Reset Agenda Imploding
The [CB]/[DS] are blaming everything on Putin, fuel, inflation, food shortages, this all has nothing to do with Putin, the [CB]/Biden admin did this on their own, they are responsible. The BRICS are now going against the [CB], panic.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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