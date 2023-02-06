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Resistor 471 is used to repair Avalon 10 Series Hash boards. It can transmit the signal of the ASIC chip on the hash board. When the information transmission of the Avalon Hash board is abnormal, it is necessary to check whether the resistor has been damaged in time.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1961
#Resistor #471 #Avalon10 #Hashboard