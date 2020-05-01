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Bro Dave Ch. #7 – America in Prophecy – Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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7 views • May 01, 2020
In Bible prophecy, there are multiple mentions of an eagle, as well as a lion, which just so happen to be the same animals America and the UK use to represent themselves. Brother Dave elaborates more on the significance of America in Bible prophecy. You can find out more on this topic by reading Armageddon (chapters 5, 20, and 22) on the ES website. Please watch chapter 7 of Survivors if you haven't already https://goo.gl/TGcpOc Click here http://goo.gl/FP2cnF to read more about the topic being discussed in this video.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music info: Artist: Kai Engel Song: Counting Lights Album: Written in Ink Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #AmericaIsBabylon #BrotherDave
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music info: Artist: Kai Engel Song: Counting Lights Album: Written in Ink Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #AmericaIsBabylon #BrotherDave
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