Donald Trump Jr. SLAMS bank ‘They’ll do this to ANYONE’

Glenn Beck





March 5, 2023





MxM News was founded by Donald Trump Jr. last year to give Americans stories and opinions from ALL sides of the political world: ‘I wanted to make sure that people actually had the opportunity to see all of the news, not just what Big Tech deems to be important,’ Trump Jr. tells Glenn. But MxM recently was cut from doing business with PNC Bank, and Trump Jr. and his business partners were given no reason or explanation for the move. But this story is about more than just MxM. Because if a bank can unreasonably cancel someone with a huge platform to speak out against it, Trump Jr. explains, what won’t they do to YOU?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z98eg2k-v2Y