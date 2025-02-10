Trump on whether the US should take in Palestinian refugees: “It’s a very far distance for them to travel … I think they’d be very happy staying in the general area.” He hopes Egypt and Jordan will take them in and says Saudi Arabia, which has “tremendous amounts of money,” should help instead.

Turkish President Erdogan - called Trump's desire to take the Gaza Strip and resettle its residents "absurd":

I will say directly and openly: the proposals put on the agenda by the new American administration under pressure from the Zionist lobby regarding Gaza have nothing worthy of attention and discussion. This is a complete absurdity, an attempt to muddle the waters.

For more than 470 days the people of Gaza have not left their land, despite all kinds of Israeli brutality, atrocities and attacks, will continue to stay in Gaza, live in Gaza and defend Gaza.

Trump’s Gaza Real Estate Scheme: Ethnic Cleansing with a Capitalist Smile

“Buying and owning Gaza,” Trump says, as if 2 million Palestinians are just inconvenient squatters standing in the way of a beachfront development deal. This isn’t policy, this is colonialism dressed up in a real estate pitch. A war crime so brazen, even the Times of Israel struggles to spin it.

Let’s cut through the facade: Trump’s ‘ownership’ of Gaza is nothing but diplomatic kabuki theater to cover Israel’s genocidal land grab. The US takes the public heat while Tel Aviv quietly secures the territory for its own expansionist agenda. It’s the same old playbook: whitewash the bloodshed, hand over the spoils, and call it “peace-building.”

But here’s the kicker, offering other countries to pick up the bill? That’s not rebuilding, that’s partitioning the remains of a people who’ve been bombed, starved, and displaced. It’s the Nakba 2.0, served with a MAGA hat and a smirk.

Trump’s Gaza plan isn’t about ownership, it’s about laundering Israel’s war crimes through American imperialism. This isn’t reconstruction, it’s zio-colonization by proxy.

"We will never bow to foreign oppressors": Iran's president condemns Trump's plans to buy the Gaza Strip and relocate its residents.

Masoud Pezeshkian also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that while Washington calls for dialogue between nations, it simultaneously seeks to weaken Tehran. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has no intention of submitting to foreign pressure but is also not seeking war.



