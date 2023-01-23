X22 REPORT Ep. 2978b - Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Shot Heard Around The World, Flood Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2978b - Jan. 22, 2023

Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Shot Heard Around The World, Flood Is Coming

The [DS] is now turning on Biden, it's time to remove him, the fake news is on board and they are pushing the agenda. The [DS] is now moving towards a change of batter. Trump and the patriots know the playbook, the sting operation is in place and this is the drip of information, the flood is coming. Nobody playing the game gets a free pass, the shot heard around the world is coming. The Trump card is prepped and ready, the people will handle the rest.

