X22 REPORT Ep. 2978b - Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Shot Heard Around The World, Flood Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2978b - Jan. 22, 2023
Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Shot Heard Around The World, Flood Is Coming
The [DS] is now turning on Biden, it's time to remove him, the fake news is on board and they are pushing the agenda. The [DS] is now moving towards a change of batter. Trump and the patriots know the playbook, the sting operation is in place and this is the drip of information, the flood is coming. Nobody playing the game gets a free pass, the shot heard around the world is coming. The Trump card is prepped and ready, the people will handle the rest.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.