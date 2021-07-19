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Cyber Attack With Covid Like Characteristics Is Coming, Get Ready For Internet Shutdown
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1784 views • July 19, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Cyber attack with covid like characteristics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm-7mcR86QU
The Billion dollar trans money racket - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/big-pharma-exploits-and-monetizes-trans-identity/
White house wants you banned everywhere - https://reclaimthenet.org/white-house-misinformation-ban-all-platforms/
Jen Psaki should be banned across all platforms - https://twitter.com/SocialismDad/status/1416403367031492614
Here is result of banning people for wrong agenda, cops killed two people 1/6 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/philip-anderson-capitol-police-killed-rosanne-boyland-know-holding-hand-died-audio/
Hypocrite democrats bashing the vaxx - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1416425082327638019
Slimy democrats sliding amnesty into "infrastructure" bill - https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/17/durbin-confirms-democrats-will-put-amnesty-plan-into-infrastructure-bill-n402772
Uh oh monkeypox case in Texas - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-scrambles-rare-case-monkeypox-turns-texas-after-infected-person-took-inbound-flights
Is the result of CRT coming to America - https://www.revolver.news/2021/07/south-africa-riots-looting-critical-race-theory/
The FBI is completely useless - https://national-justice.com/fbi-domestic-terrorism-unit-composed-sexual-predators-who-keep-rainbow-dildos-their-office-and-show
Just another day in democrat shithole run city - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nypd-issues-shocking-video-daytime-execution-style-killing-man-riding-citi-bike
Chicago has the answer to violent crime, health care experts - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9787957/Mental-health-professionals-dispatched-911-calls-Chicago-instead-cops.html
Hahaa, Philadelphia electric bus experiment complete and total failure - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/report-philadelphias-proterra-fleet-in-complete-shambles/
More woke nonsense, olympics have none sex beds - https://grmdaily.com/anti-sex-bed-tokyo-olympics/
New Zealand whacko, disregard everything except what we say - https://twitter.com/bitchute_/status/1415579370790391808
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1415772285034659840
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Cyber attack with covid like characteristics - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm-7mcR86QU
The Billion dollar trans money racket - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/big-pharma-exploits-and-monetizes-trans-identity/
White house wants you banned everywhere - https://reclaimthenet.org/white-house-misinformation-ban-all-platforms/
Jen Psaki should be banned across all platforms - https://twitter.com/SocialismDad/status/1416403367031492614
Here is result of banning people for wrong agenda, cops killed two people 1/6 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/philip-anderson-capitol-police-killed-rosanne-boyland-know-holding-hand-died-audio/
Hypocrite democrats bashing the vaxx - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1416425082327638019
Slimy democrats sliding amnesty into "infrastructure" bill - https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/17/durbin-confirms-democrats-will-put-amnesty-plan-into-infrastructure-bill-n402772
Uh oh monkeypox case in Texas - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-scrambles-rare-case-monkeypox-turns-texas-after-infected-person-took-inbound-flights
Is the result of CRT coming to America - https://www.revolver.news/2021/07/south-africa-riots-looting-critical-race-theory/
The FBI is completely useless - https://national-justice.com/fbi-domestic-terrorism-unit-composed-sexual-predators-who-keep-rainbow-dildos-their-office-and-show
Just another day in democrat shithole run city - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nypd-issues-shocking-video-daytime-execution-style-killing-man-riding-citi-bike
Chicago has the answer to violent crime, health care experts - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9787957/Mental-health-professionals-dispatched-911-calls-Chicago-instead-cops.html
Hahaa, Philadelphia electric bus experiment complete and total failure - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/report-philadelphias-proterra-fleet-in-complete-shambles/
More woke nonsense, olympics have none sex beds - https://grmdaily.com/anti-sex-bed-tokyo-olympics/
New Zealand whacko, disregard everything except what we say - https://twitter.com/bitchute_/status/1415579370790391808
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1415772285034659840
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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