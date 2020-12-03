HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA ~"Black Goo=Gaia Blood, A.I. Mind Control, Aliens & Narcissism" [Age Of Truth TV]

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PREMIERE!!! - HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA - TODAY !!!
3 December 2020
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION.
"Black Goo=Gaia Blood, A.I. Mind Control, Aliens & Narcissism" [Age Of Truth TV]
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3rd - 2020
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
02 AM Midnight AEST (Sidney Australia)
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UNFORGETTABLE Age Of Truth TV show with HARALD KAUTZ - previously Harald Kautz-Vella, filmed in Northern Germany.
Harald Kautz is a German Researcher, Physicist/Scientist, Chemist, Activist & Author.
An in-depth, mind expanding, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and intense interview and conversation with Harald Kautz-Vella and Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
INTERVIEW presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed on October 28th 2020 in Schönhagen, Northern Germany.
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