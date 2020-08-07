The Magic Garden: Introduction to Practical Alchemy. World Soul Interconnected Universe Anima Mundi

There is a supra-conscious and interconnected dynamic to nature that we are beginning to recognize in formal science thanks to more sophisticated and sensitive methods of observation such as Kirlian Photography and EEG machines.Kirlian photography is a collection of photographic techniques used to capture the phenomenon of electrical coronal discharges. The Kirlian photographic process reveals visible “auras” around the objects photographed.EEG measures voltage fluctuations resulting from ionic current within the neurons of the brain. Clinically, EEG refers to the recording of the brain's spontaneous electrical activity over a period of time, as recorded from multiple electrodes placed on the scalp.Combined with the advances in our knowledge of the universe that have come via quantum physics, these observations are also a scientific underwriting for concepts such as synchronicity or what C. G. Jung called "acausal connecting principles".Taking this further we can also better understand the dynamics that enable such ancient esoteric healing methods as reiki or magnetic therap