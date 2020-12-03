Dr James Lyons Weiler Discusses Vaccines, Testing, and Damage from Response

Dr James Lyons Weiler at PA Medical Freedom Press Conference 10-20-20 discusses vaccines, PCR testing, and damage being done by America's response to the coronavirus.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.Find us at -truthark.orgBrighteon - trutharkInsta - @trutharkTwitch - TruthArkYoutube - TruthArk