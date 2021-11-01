© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ice Cube drops out of upcoming film ‘Oh Hell No’ after declining COVID-19 vaccine
Follow
1
Share
Report
209 views • November 01, 2021
THR News, October 29, 2021
Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy 'Oh Hell No,' in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated.
To learn more about this story:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ice-cube-exits-sony-comedy-oh-hell-no-after-declining-covid-19-vaccine-1235038369/
►►Subscribe for more entertainment news: http://thr.cm/dwtPxG2
►► See our latest videos: http://thr.cm/syLedfw
About: The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is the entertainment industry's flagship media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, unparalleled access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives and hugely successful video series.
Connect with The Hollywood Reporter Online:
Visit the website: http://thr.cm/MgwCFl9
Likes us on Facebook: http://thr.cm/ngIBL8l
Follow us on Twitter: http://thr.cm/2S875k7
Follow us on Instagram: http://thr.cm/cDQoWQd
Ice Cube Drops Out Of Upcoming Film ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
https://youtube.com/hollywoodreporter
Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy 'Oh Hell No,' in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated.
To learn more about this story:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ice-cube-exits-sony-comedy-oh-hell-no-after-declining-covid-19-vaccine-1235038369/
►►Subscribe for more entertainment news: http://thr.cm/dwtPxG2
►► See our latest videos: http://thr.cm/syLedfw
About: The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is the entertainment industry's flagship media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, unparalleled access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives and hugely successful video series.
Connect with The Hollywood Reporter Online:
Visit the website: http://thr.cm/MgwCFl9
Likes us on Facebook: http://thr.cm/ngIBL8l
Follow us on Twitter: http://thr.cm/2S875k7
Follow us on Instagram: http://thr.cm/cDQoWQd
Ice Cube Drops Out Of Upcoming Film ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
https://youtube.com/hollywoodreporter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.