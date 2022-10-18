Military Counterfeiter Gets Prison

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506470
Summary：US law-enforcement is gearing up to fight counterfeit military products from Communist China. Recently a wholesaler selling counterfeit to US was sentenced to jail for 40 months and his 20 million accumulated proceeds were confiscated to compensate those companies his operation victimized.