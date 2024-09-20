BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Were They Able To Blow Up Hezbollah's Pagers
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
34 followers
Follow
145 views • 7 months ago

Why The Pagers Blew up

In Feb 2024 A Hezbollah leader gave a speech telling all Hezbollah members to get rid of their cell phones because Israel had the ability to track them.

 

So, Hezbollah ordered 5000 pagers and distributed them to its fighters.

 

These Pagers were made in Tawain by Gold Apolo and sent to Budapest Turkey for final assembly.

 

Somewhere along the supply line (Israel) or whoever intercepted them and Installed powerful explosives next to the batteries in these pagers and then programmed that when called from a certain number to explode?

 

And it worked we have all seen the videos all across Lebanon of the pagers blowing up and the fighters with them.

 

So far 12 dead and 3000 injured

 

So immediately they got rid of the pagers and got hand held walkie talkies and distributed them to the fighters and now the walkie talkies are blowing up,

 

Videos show the walkie talkies blowing up at the funerals of the victims blown up by the pagers.

 

Anyhow Israel hasn’t said a thing. One thing you need to learn from all this, if the Government offers you a free phone, pager, or walkie talkie don’t take it.

Keywords
preppershtfsurvivalsurvivalistisraelwarshelterhamashezbollahedcbugoutpagerpagers
