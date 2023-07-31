Failed attack attempt by 3 Ukrainian Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on Russian positions in Zaporozhye.
The first tank was blown up by a mine, the second was destroyed by an ATGM, and the third, having taken the survivors, was able to retreat.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.