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KijaniAmariAK: 'Dreaming of Dystopia' [13.11.2021]
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20 views • November 14, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at The United Nations COP26 and the speech given by Obama at this summit.
In doing so we will discover how this event is connected to the Satanic blood Sacrifice that occurred at Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL, Kanye West's Sunday Service that was attended by Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson, the movie LIGHTYEAR and much much more.
5,279 Views nov 13, 2021
KijaniAmariAK - 45.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/S1OJfQe88Es
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
In doing so we will discover how this event is connected to the Satanic blood Sacrifice that occurred at Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL, Kanye West's Sunday Service that was attended by Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson, the movie LIGHTYEAR and much much more.
5,279 Views nov 13, 2021
KijaniAmariAK - 45.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/S1OJfQe88Es
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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