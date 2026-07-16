Bioweapons war; silent and invisible

Injected self assembly nanotechnology devices are antenna's to be used for the creation of digital twins, bidirectional telemetry, soft robotocs and the creation of Cyborgs (whereupon human rights do no longer apply, you are now the property of the patent holder).

Luc Montaignier said "The unvaccinated will save humanity"

While we are all affected through shedding, we never gave consent to enter the beast system. When saved by the blood of Christ, I do believe there is protection besides the daily detoxes we can do ourselves.

A smart dust war through airwaves, chemtrails, nanotech, water and food contamination.

Jesus is King, if we can't stop it, He will. 🙏