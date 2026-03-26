FBI Walks Back West Coast Threat… Then Drones Appear Over DC Base

Reports initially suggested a potential drone threat to the U.S. West Coast, warning that Iran could launch drones from a vessel offshore. Officials later dismissed the report as based on unvetted intelligence, stating there was no credible threat.

But now, a new development is raising questions.

Multiple drones have reportedly been spotted over a U.S. Army installation in Washington, D.C., including Fort McNair — a location tied to senior U.S. leadership. According to reports, these sightings occurred multiple times over the past week, and discussions have included potentially relocating high-level officials.

At the same time, the U.S. has raised global security levels for diplomatic posts.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down:

• The original West Coast drone warning

• The government’s walkback and explanation

• New drone sightings over a DC military base

• Strategic importance of California and Washington State

• Military bases, ports, and infrastructure at risk

• What this pattern could mean moving forward

No speculation. Just facts, patterns, and the bigger picture.





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