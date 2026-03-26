FBI Walks Back West Coast Threat… Then Drones Appear Over DC Base

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Reports initially suggested a potential drone threat to the U.S. West Coast, warning that Iran could launch drones from a vessel offshore. Officials later dismissed the report as based on unvetted intelligence, stating there was no credible threat.
But now, a new development is raising questions.
Multiple drones have reportedly been spotted over a U.S. Army installation in Washington, D.C., including Fort McNair — a location tied to senior U.S. leadership. According to reports, these sightings occurred multiple times over the past week, and discussions have included potentially relocating high-level officials.
At the same time, the U.S. has raised global security levels for diplomatic posts.
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down:
• The original West Coast drone warning
• The government’s walkback and explanation
• New drone sightings over a DC military base
• Strategic importance of California and Washington State
• Military bases, ports, and infrastructure at risk
• What this pattern could mean moving forward
No speculation. Just facts, patterns, and the bigger picture.
#DroneThreat #NationalSecurity #WashingtonDC #CaliforniaNews #WestCoast #FortMcNair #USMilitary #Geopolitics #DroneSightings #HomelandSecurity #LeftCoastNews
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