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FBI Walks Back West Coast Threat… Then Drones Appear Over DC Base
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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Reports initially suggested a potential drone threat to the U.S. West Coast, warning that Iran could launch drones from a vessel offshore. Officials later dismissed the report as based on unvetted intelligence, stating there was no credible threat.

But now, a new development is raising questions.

Multiple drones have reportedly been spotted over a U.S. Army installation in Washington, D.C., including Fort McNair — a location tied to senior U.S. leadership. According to reports, these sightings occurred multiple times over the past week, and discussions have included potentially relocating high-level officials.

At the same time, the U.S. has raised global security levels for diplomatic posts.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down:

• The original West Coast drone warning

• The government’s walkback and explanation

• New drone sightings over a DC military base

• Strategic importance of California and Washington State

• Military bases, ports, and infrastructure at risk

• What this pattern could mean moving forward

No speculation. Just facts, patterns, and the bigger picture.


#DroneThreat #NationalSecurity #WashingtonDC #CaliforniaNews #WestCoast #FortMcNair #USMilitary #Geopolitics #DroneSightings #HomelandSecurity #LeftCoastNews

Keywords
drone sightings dc basefort mcnair droneswest coast drone threatiran drone warning usfbi drone alert californiaus military base droneswashington dc security concernsnaval base kitsapjoint base lewis mcchordus national security threatsdrone warfare uswest coast military targetsus infrastructure security
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