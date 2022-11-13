Anti gravity and Zero Point Energy - The CARET Q4-86 device

I have uncovered the secrets of the CARET Q4-86 device that allows us to build free Zero-Point energy and anti gravity generators.
The documentary begins with a precise examination of the information in the document sets, which is then compared to the information in Cosmic Agency's Interstellar Navigation video series. And finally I show how you can develop this Zero-Point energy and anti gravity generator yourself.
Sources used in this documentary:
CARET Q4-86 Research Report:
https://earth-chronicles.ru/Publications_13/154/caret.pdf
Anti-gravity and the nature of the Universe:
https://odysee.com/@Kian369:b/Anti-gravity-and-the-nature-of-the-Universe:f
Cosmic Agency - Stellar Navigation video series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_kWXZhJBbRDg2M9PXqmmNNs_4hwBVO8
Free Energy (Zero Point) Mechanics of Manifestation:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_kWXZhJBbTOl3LleJ3X83C3A3wd9VN4
Free Energy (Zero Point) and Base 12 Extraterrestrial Mathematics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWlBno92CFg
Ken Wheeler - Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism:
https://ia802209.us.archive.org/32/items/magnetism1small/magnetism1small.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnilnjUumFqDMOeh3DVHd7QjZdObXBxxE
