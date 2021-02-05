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Flip-Floppers Caught Flailing
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569 views • February 05, 2021
Flip-Floppers Caught Flailing
The biggest medical and political leaders in the country have flip-flopped on every #Covid19 policy decision.
#FlipFlop #Fauci #DoubleMasking #BillGates #LoriLightfoot #AndrewCuomo #TheBigOne #Pandemic #CDC #Vaccines #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
The biggest medical and political leaders in the country have flip-flopped on every #Covid19 policy decision.
#FlipFlop #Fauci #DoubleMasking #BillGates #LoriLightfoot #AndrewCuomo #TheBigOne #Pandemic #CDC #Vaccines #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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