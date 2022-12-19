Selwyn Duke has an interesting article on the New American's Website entitled 'Saving Civilization Means Killing Equality'. We examine how the end-goal of a republic is virtue, whereas the end-goal of a democracy is equality . . . and what that difference means for society.





Read Selwyn Duke's article here: https://thenewamerican.com/saving-civilization-means-killing-equality/





