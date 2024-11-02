BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #42 - Religion, The Saviour Complex and Finding The Kingdom Within w/ Meta Mysteries
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
13 views • 6 months ago

On this episode I was a returning guest on Meta Mysteries Podcast hosted by Jonathon and Sean and we went deep again into religion by pointing out some of the uncomfortable facts that Christians either deny or perform mental gymnastics when trying to counter the questions that I pose.

We also talked about the saviour complex which exists in almost all religions because there is a messiah coming back to save us which dissuades us to do the internal work on ourselves to undo the negative programming received from the matrix because the truth is that no one is coming to save us so we have to save ourselves.

Instead of focusing on the external, we need to focus on the internal by finding the Kingdom within which is a combination of getting in shape through exercise, eating high energy food, reading books, practising meditation, loving and forgiving ourselves and using psychedelics to heal our fears and traumas.


Connect with Jonathon and Sean via any of the links below:


Meta Mysteries Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/meta-mysteries--5795466

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/metamysteries/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


Keywords
anunnakispiritualityreligionconsciousnessanunnagodssaviourcomplexkingdomwithinescapingthematrix
