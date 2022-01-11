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Dr. Robert Malone Warns Of "Ebola-Like Hemorrhagic Fever" Super Virus In China Caused By Mutations Due To Mass Vaccination
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2475 views • January 11, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, made an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room where he warned about an “Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever” super virus coming out of Communist China that he believes could be caused by mutations arising from mass vaccination.
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