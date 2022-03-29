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The difference between Ukrainian and other countries' refugees
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50 views • March 29, 2022
RT.
Ukrainians are lucky to be European. Because they are, they're being met with greater hospitality from European countries. Compare their welcome to that received by, say, the Middle Eastern refugees last year at the Belarus-Poland border. But who remembers that? It's ancient history now.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyss8x-the-difference-between-ukrainian-and-other-countries-refugees.html
Ukrainians are lucky to be European. Because they are, they're being met with greater hospitality from European countries. Compare their welcome to that received by, say, the Middle Eastern refugees last year at the Belarus-Poland border. But who remembers that? It's ancient history now.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyss8x-the-difference-between-ukrainian-and-other-countries-refugees.html
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