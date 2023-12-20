Create New Account
ΣΤΥΛΟΣ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑΣ Βρήκαν τον μάστορά τους!
Απίστευτο μένος προς τις Ευαγγελικές Διδαχές και τον Άγιο Παΐσιο. Παρέμβαση του Νίκου Παπαδόπουλου, βουλευτή Β' Θεσσαλονίκης της ΝΙΚΗΣ. (18/12/2023). Απίστευτη ομολογία πίστεως! Δεν έχουν ακουστεί ποτέ, αυτά στη Βουλή. Πανηγύρισε ο Ουρανός...

newspoliticsgodreligiongreeceorthodoxychiststilos orthodoxias

