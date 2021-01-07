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COVERT TAKEOVER OF USA - A BRIEF HISTORY & SOLUTION
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65 views • January 07, 2021
COVERT TAKEOVER OF USA - A BRIEF HISTORY & SOLUTION
This is an edited speech by G. Edward Griffin which highlights all the important parts. What was taken out was mostly filler and the message remains exactly the same. The resulting 16 minute video is really all you need to know. Griffin isn't the only "Paul Revere" whose been warning of this takeover of the USA, but his and others' work was all for nothing because most people aren't listening. Of those that are/were listening, they are afraid of imprisonment and death or are too comfortable with the way things are, therefore welcome to Communism (branded as a "reset" today - that sounds benevolent). This problem will never be solved until we relinquish this fear of death and imprisonment because the solution, at this juncture, requires forceful action. There is no other way. The enemy has infiltrated deeply into every institution and poisoned the minds of the citizenry - because we let it.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tway/
This is an edited speech by G. Edward Griffin which highlights all the important parts. What was taken out was mostly filler and the message remains exactly the same. The resulting 16 minute video is really all you need to know. Griffin isn't the only "Paul Revere" whose been warning of this takeover of the USA, but his and others' work was all for nothing because most people aren't listening. Of those that are/were listening, they are afraid of imprisonment and death or are too comfortable with the way things are, therefore welcome to Communism (branded as a "reset" today - that sounds benevolent). This problem will never be solved until we relinquish this fear of death and imprisonment because the solution, at this juncture, requires forceful action. There is no other way. The enemy has infiltrated deeply into every institution and poisoned the minds of the citizenry - because we let it.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tway/
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