BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A funk rock groove
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 22 hours ago
A funk-rock groove at 95 BPM sets off with gritty bass and crisp drums, layered atop syncopated congas and locked wah guitar riffs, Swirling Hammond organ builds an earthy texture; upright bass and twangy percussive guitar push a “boom-chicka-boom” electric blues pulse, Diatonic harmonica with heavy effects fires off crossing riffs, wild bends, and octave-leaps, yielding to modulating key changes mirrored by twisting sax and guitar phrases, Clean, minimal 12-bar verse backbeats frame explosive guitar breaks, vintage rock energy, and swirling organ, while raspy male vocals drive over shifting dynamic peaks, with organ and drum solos punctuating the flow
Keywords
ica funk-rock groove electric blues pulsediatonic harmonica with heavy effects fires off crossing riffswild bends
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy