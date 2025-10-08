© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A funk rock groove
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 22 hours ago
A funk-rock groove at 95 BPM sets off with gritty bass and crisp drums, layered atop syncopated congas and locked wah guitar riffs, Swirling Hammond organ builds an earthy texture; upright bass and twangy percussive guitar push a “boom-chicka-boom” electric blues pulse, Diatonic harmonica with heavy effects fires off crossing riffs, wild bends, and octave-leaps, yielding to modulating key changes mirrored by twisting sax and guitar phrases, Clean, minimal 12-bar verse backbeats frame explosive guitar breaks, vintage rock energy, and swirling organ, while raspy male vocals drive over shifting dynamic peaks, with organ and drum solos punctuating the flow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.