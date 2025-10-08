A funk-rock groove at 95 BPM sets off with gritty bass and crisp drums, layered atop syncopated congas and locked wah guitar riffs, Swirling Hammond organ builds an earthy texture; upright bass and twangy percussive guitar push a “boom-chicka-boom” electric blues pulse, Diatonic harmonica with heavy effects fires off crossing riffs, wild bends, and octave-leaps, yielding to modulating key changes mirrored by twisting sax and guitar phrases, Clean, minimal 12-bar verse backbeats frame explosive guitar breaks, vintage rock energy, and swirling organ, while raspy male vocals drive over shifting dynamic peaks, with organ and drum solos punctuating the flow