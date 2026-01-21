Silver Surge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. dollar is spiraling out of control.
Why did the U.S. Mint pull silver coins off its website and then relist them for nearly twice the cost?
READ: HealthRanger tweet 2:13 AM · Jan 14, 2026
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News (20 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v74luy4-this-is-seriously-happening-and-nato-is-fcked-redacted-w-natali-and-clayton.html