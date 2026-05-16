Busker Mike XXXIX

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Today Mike played at the old GPO where people have more space to stop, watch and listen. This is just one of his pieces, this video kept short for the time poor. It's getting harder for all buskers in the Bourke Street Mall these days. It's a place where buskers have to pay to use the space. Passers by seem to have less disposable cash or no cash at all. What is it going to be like further down the track?