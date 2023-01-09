John 11 When Resurrection Sparks a Plot To Kill | Jesus Restrains His Desire to Heal

When Jesus responds to the death of his good friend Lazarus he sets in motion a chain of events that fulfill Jesus' ultimate purpose. We also get a glimpse into Jesus' really truly human side when he feels deeply, to the point of bringing him to uncontrollable tears.
