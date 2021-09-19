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It's Just... This Video Should Make Us All Think... What's This All About?
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784 views • September 19, 2021
This bright young man delivers a 1-2-punch with this video, giving us numerous reasons to question what we are seeing, experiencing. Maybe it's time to revisit the science, revisit the politics, revisit government policy. It's been almost two years now. It's like the frogs in the slow boiling pot that became a famous analogy with Al Gore and his climate alarms.
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