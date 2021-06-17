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Gemma O'Doherty - Experimental COVID19 Vaccines Have Killed Tens Of Thousands.
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40 views • June 17, 2021
Isn't it funny how we are not hearing about these numbers. We hear about inflated COVID deaths, false COVID deaths but NOTHING about Vaccine induced deaths, injuries etc. And, worse still, we keep hearing that these vaccines are safe!!! But Gemma shows us some startling truth, and that has probably increased since this was made.
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