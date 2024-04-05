Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.4 My sweet potatoes: learning as I grow (them): COVERING THE RUNNERS WITH SOIL MVI_0012-18merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
255 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published Yesterday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e743d852-bf03-4788-9ed1-f84ba1a1130d

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/613d8650-e126-4c3a-8fb0-6e0365ba0b15

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8741c783-1e8b-4e73-8229-81405ceb96e5

My first ever crop of sweet potatoes is teaching me about how they sprout, spread, cope with and without water, sunshine, and heat stress.


Keywords
preppinggardensurvivalgingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkincucumberssweet potatoesred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seedmarrows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket