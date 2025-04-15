2023: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring Games - Number 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9. 2023 Red-White Spring Game: White 21, Red 7 – Rhule’s Quiet Dawn
On April 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, 60,000 fans cheered Matt Rhule’s debut at the Red-White Spring Game. White beat Red 21-7, sparking hope for a Nebraska Cornhuskers revival. Despite a 5-7 season, the gritty clash showed depth, uniting Husker Nation in optimism for Big Ten success.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#2023RedWhiteGame #HuskerNation #NebraskaFootball #SpringGame #TopTen