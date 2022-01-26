J5 Prisoner Jake Lang Interview: Denied Access to Attorney, Civil Rights Violations & More

On Jan 6th Jake Lang acted quickly, pulling Philip Anderson out from underneath a pile of bodies police deliberately shoved on top of each other. Jake had his hands in the air-warning police loudly to stop harming people-just moments before he saw Roseanne Boyland die.Jake Lang: They’re afraid of the truth getting out and they’ve done everything they can possibly do from the day of Jan. 6th til today, Jan. 5th, 2022 to silence the patriots who were there who witnessed the police brutality, who witnessed all of the atrocities of Jan. 6th that the police committed against unarmed Americans just protesting a stolen election.And they’ve taken away my Instagram, they’ve taken away my ability to do interviews. They’ve taken away everything I can possibly use to get out my voice and get out the truth.They told my lawyer, ‘you need to sign a nondisclosure agreement to view the evidence’ against me. We’re not allowed to share any of that evidence to the news media. The exculpatory, exonerating evidence that shows me saving people’s lives, that shows the patriots being battered and beaten disgustingly, and attacked by police.Read Details in this article:www.AmericanGulag.org