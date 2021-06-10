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You DARE Judge Her Appearance?! -- You Bet I Will
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90 views • June 10, 2021
Over and over we are told that someone's appearance is irrelevant. The truth is that thoughts circulating through our minds have a physical manifestation, called our appearance. From motivated and fastidious, to lazy, to drug addled, each action we take leaves a clue as to our mindset.
So yes, despite the virtue signaling of the SJW's, it is absolutely necessary when trying to survive, to be able to judge someone based on their #appearance. #judgement #equity
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So yes, despite the virtue signaling of the SJW's, it is absolutely necessary when trying to survive, to be able to judge someone based on their #appearance. #judgement #equity
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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