Situation Update, June 24, 2022 - Putin announces new BRICS global reserve currency project to REPLACE the petrodollar

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Although the biggest news of the week is undoubtedly the US Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, there’s another bombshell that quietly broke two days ago — one that will have a vastly more profound devastating consequences on the world than any decision coming from SCOTUS.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-24-putin-announces-new-brics-global-reserve-currency-replace-petrodollar.html
0:00 intro
0:18 SCOTUS to gun restriction law
10:02 gun rights vs abortion
13:22 diesel engine oil outage
27:34 BRICS global reserve currency project
34:24 gold and silver
44:15 Russia and USA
50:56 collapse of USA
57:26 conclusion
1:00:48 outro
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