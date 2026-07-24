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They're Not Hiding Their Globalist Plan Anymore
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The Israeli-American war machine is reshaping geopolitical realities. Analyze the current Middle East conflict and its global impact.


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middle east conflictstew peters showinternational relationsgeopolitical analysisisraeli american war machineforeign policy debate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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