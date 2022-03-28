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Jerm Warfare | Whitney Webb: Epstein, 9/11, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories
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745 views • March 28, 2022
Whitney Webb on Epstein, 9/11, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories - March 28, 2022
Whitney Webb is a researcher and a proper journalist. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently runs Unlimited Hangout and contributes to The Last American Vagabond.
Whitney joined me for a conversation covering her journey into journalism and Chile; fact-checkers; Bill Gates; central intelligence; Facebook versus mass surveillance; Jeffrey Epstein; 9/11; why people fear conspiracy theories; and parallel structures. https://unlimitedhangout.com
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/whitney-webb
SUPPORT JERM'S WORK: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/whitney-webb:90 - March 28, 2022
Jerm Warfare | Whitney Webb: Epstein, 9/11, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories
Jerm Warfare, Whitney Webb on Epstein, 911, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories, March 28 2022.
Whitney Webb is a researcher and a proper journalist. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently runs Unlimited Hangout and contributes to The Last American Vagabond.
Whitney joined me for a conversation covering her journey into journalism and Chile; fact-checkers; Bill Gates; central intelligence; Facebook versus mass surveillance; Jeffrey Epstein; 9/11; why people fear conspiracy theories; and parallel structures. https://unlimitedhangout.com
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/whitney-webb
SUPPORT JERM'S WORK: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/whitney-webb:90 - March 28, 2022
Jerm Warfare | Whitney Webb: Epstein, 9/11, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories
Jerm Warfare, Whitney Webb on Epstein, 911, Covid, why people fear conspiracy theories, March 28 2022.
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