BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophetic Word: What Is The Latter Rain? Samuel & Messages That Drop From Heaven. Last Day Prophet
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 7 months ago

It may be falling on hearts all around us, but we shall not discern or receive it. At no point in our experience can we dispense with the assistance of that which enables us to make the first start. The blessings received under the former rain are needful to us to the end. —The Review and Herald, March 2, 1897


Samuel's experience is representative of the last day Elijah. Clearly this is a representation of the Latter Rain.


Malachi 4:5,6 KJV

Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord:

6 And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.


1 Kings 17:1 KJV

And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word.


Matthew 17:10-13 KJV

And his disciples asked him, saying, Why then say the scribes that Elias must first come?

11 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Elias truly shall first come, and restore all things.

12 But I say unto you, That Elias is come already, and they knew him not, but have done unto him whatsoever they listed. Likewise shall also the Son of man suffer of them.

13 Then the disciples understood that he spake unto them of John the Baptist.



#Latterrain

#Loudcry

#Davidhouse


#Sda

#Elijah

#Samuel

#Ellenwhite

#Prophetword



DarkDay.US


Our Facebook account: / mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...


Our Twitter account: / biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinis...


Zelle: 757-955-6871


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=332072...


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
seventh day adventistelijah the prophetprophetic word1888ellen g whiteellen whitesda churchloud crylatter rainvisions and dreamsmidnight crylatter rain sdaloud cry sdadavid house latter raindavid house visions and dreamssamuel latter rainelijah latter rainsamuel the prophetat jonesej waggoner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy