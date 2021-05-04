© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See it at the 34 second mark: IT`S HERE!!!!!!!!!!
Follow
12
Share
Report
4883 views • May 04, 2021
This still image was captured from a video taken during a violent lightning storm... Does anyone actually believe that operators of "cranes" would risk being electrocuted to hoax this like they tried to make you believe last time?
IT'S HERE!!!!!
IT'S HERE!!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.