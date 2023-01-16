NATO - "WE Are Experiencing Heavy Fighting" - Russian TATTERS - Oil & Gas up 28%. $50K Biden Rent. - the Duran, 011623

I'm sharing this video from 'The Duran', on YouTube. Showing most of description, go there to have full.

NATO, 'WE are experiencing heavy fighting.' Russian TATTERS, oil & gas up 28%. $50K Biden rent. U/1

Topic 838 ****LOCALS COMMUNITY**** https://theduran.locals.com

OUR OFFICIAL CHANNELS**** ALEXANDER: https://www.youtube.com/AlexanderMerc... ALEX: https://www.youtube.com/alexchristoforou

****DONATE**** CREDIT CARD: https://donorbox.org/the-duran

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

****VIDEO PLATFORMS****

SUPER U: https://bit.ly/3hg1B3R

RUMBLE THE DURAN: https://rumble.com/c/theduran

ODYSEE: THE DURAN: https://odysee.com/@theduran ALEXANDER: https://odysee.com/@AlexanderMercouris:a ALEX: https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7

BITCHUTE: THE DURAN: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/ ALEXANDER: https://www.bitchute.com/alexandermer...

ALEX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/izwN...

****AUDIO PODCASTS****

SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/3pMrfPD

iTunes: https://apple.co/2H9Hk0a Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/354ASQ9

****FREE SPEECH PLATFORMS****

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom

GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/theduran VK: https://vk.com/thedurancom OK: https://ok.ru/group/60904083488959

DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/7qFhcjHaeF

Amazing music contribution from Peter Brown. Follow Peter's music: https://soundcloud.com/peterboy100

