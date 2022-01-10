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Jab Risk Doubles with Each Shot
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73 views • January 10, 2022
Jab Risk Doubles with Each Shot
A reckless disregard for life, even children. Police attack mandate protest, pepper spray 4 yr old boy. And girl, 3 yrs old, dies immediately after jab. Nothing to see, right?
And any “parent” that allows their babies to take the jab, should be locked up!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CxMwtVU7Q6f/
A reckless disregard for life, even children. Police attack mandate protest, pepper spray 4 yr old boy. And girl, 3 yrs old, dies immediately after jab. Nothing to see, right?
And any “parent” that allows their babies to take the jab, should be locked up!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CxMwtVU7Q6f/
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