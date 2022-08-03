First Ladyboys of the United States (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We take a look at the first five First Ladyboys of the United States of America. They did not teach us this in school.
1. Martha Washington
2. Abigail Adams
3. Martha Jefferson
4. Dolley Madison
5. Elizabeth Monroe
Official MrE Archives: https://odysee.com/@MrE:c
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mremedia
Paypal: paypal.me/mrehistory
Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE