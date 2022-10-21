This Food Production System Produces Better Crop
Is it really better to grow vegetables this way…? Read on to find out:
In this video, Christy Darlington from Green Living, talks about what sets hydroponics apart from soil growing!
According to Christy, one factor that makes growing vegetables and fruits through hydroponics better is that you can have more CONTROL over the amount and distribution of nutrients your crop can get. 👈
This is something you simply cannot do when growing crops traditionally in soil. ✖️
Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you think hydroponics is better than soil growing!
