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The means by which 1984 is becoming our reality [George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies]
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The means by which 1984 is becoming our reality [George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies]

https://youtu.be/2c0mwCyLguE

⁣⁣Double Think is the means by which 1984 is becoming our reality [George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies]

A READING FROM ORWELL’S 1984
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BisOCsgf5MU/

George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies
https://www.roxytube.com/v/pD8HaM

BBC Interview with George Orwell about his book ''1984''
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cIlbyi

GEORGE ORWELL 1984 AUDIO BOOK - SUPPOSE TO BE A WARNING NOT AN OPERATION MANUAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cr7v0QAwgkhy/

NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR (1984 FILM) - GEORGE ORWELL - GREEK SUBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjsg4wqePWDC/

⁣Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7LMKZ5

Lukas Lion - 1984 (truth music)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Tw44na

https://academyofideas.com/2021/08/is-1984-becoming-a-reality-george-orwells-warning-to-the-world/

In 1940 George Orwell wrote:

“Almost certainly we are moving into an age of totalitarian dictatorships – an age in which freedom of thought will be at first a deadly sin and later on a meaningless abstraction. The autonomous individual is going to be stamped out of existence.”

George Orwell, Inside the Whale
George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is a work of fiction, but much that is depicted in it reflects the political realities of many nations, past and present.

“…at least three-quarters of what Orwell narrates is not negative Utopia, but history.”

Umberto Eco
Referring to his time spent in Belgrade under Communist Rule, Lawrence Durrell wrote that: “Reading [1984] in a Communist country is really an experience because one can see it all around one.”

In this video, we are going to explore some of the similarities between the totalitarian systems of the 20th century and Orwell’s 1984, and as will become evident many of these totalitarian traits are re-emerging in the modern world. This investigation will be conducted in the recognition that totalitarianism relies on mass support, and so, contemporary societies desperately need more people to withdraw their support of this brutal form of rule. Shortly after 1984 was published, Orwell explained:

“The moral to be drawn from this dangerous nightmare situation is a simple one. Don’t let it happen. It depends on you.”

George Orwell
Totalitarianism is a political system whereby a centralized state apparatus attempts to control virtually all aspects of life. “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.”, the Italian dictator Mussolini succinctly put it.

George Orwell, 1984
Some have taken this ending as sign of Orwell’s pessimism, as an indication that humanity is doomed to a totalitarian future. Yet Orwell’s motive for writing this book was not to depress nor promote a fatalistic apathy, but to warn and rouse to action as many people as possible. For Orwell understood as well as anyone that in the battle between totalitarianism and freedom, no one can afford to stand aside. The fate of each and every one of us hangs in the balance.

“Don’t let it happen. It depends on you.”

George Orwell
Keywords
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