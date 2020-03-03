The ROOT Cause of Hair Loss & Baldness - Can Red Light Therapy Help?

If you suffer from hair loss and wish there was a way to reverse your baldness so you can feel confident again, then this episode is for you.Hair loss or alopecia affects more than half of the entire population worldwide; that’s more than 3.5 billion people who are losing their hair.[1] And despite this, the medical industry has come up with only two approved drug treatment options, both of which can have devastating side effects and it’s questionable whether or not they even work.Can red light therapy – a powerful treatment with no side effects – restore hair growth on a balding scalp?In this presentation, you’ll learn the mainstream theory of hair loss, mainstream medical treatment options and some horror stories of people whose lives have been ruined by them. Then you’ll learn what actually causes hair loss and whether or not red light therapy can help you restore hair growth.For the show notes visit:If you haven't already, check out my bestselling books and red light therapy devices below.Check out our red light therapy store:Buy my books:Donate :Thanks for watching! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.