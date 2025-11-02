The suite opens with rich a cappella harmonies, seamlessly transitioning into a piano-led slow ballad featuring expressive solo vocal, minimal bass, and soft cymbal swells, Lush multi-voice passages evolve into brisk operatic call-and-response, A sudden hard rock shift introduces angular guitar riffs, potent drumming, and harmonized guitar leads, Mellotron layers, shifting meters, and syncopated bass underpin rapid fusion breaks, Key and tempo changes heighten unpredictability, The grand finale layers dense instrumentation before easing into a serene piano-and-voice coda, closing with a resonant gong fade-out





🎶 The Flat-Pack Rhapsody (Parody of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen) I. Opening Ballad (Start slow, piano accompaniment) Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a wood glue, No escape from sanity. Open the carton, Look up to the sky and see, I'm just a poor man, I need assembly. Because it's easy come, easy go, Little screws high, little screws low, Any way the Allen key blows, doesn't really matter to me, to me. II. The Dramatic Entrance (Tempo increases, guitar entry) Mama, just bought a Kallax! Put a down payment on my credit card. Now I've found the instructions, very, very hard. Mama, the morning's started, And now my back is aching all the time. Mama, ooh ooh ooh, Didn't mean to buy the large unit, If I'm not done by dinner time, Carry on, carry on, like nothing really matters. (A moment of doubt) Too late, my fate has come, Sends shivers down my spine, body's going numb. Goodbye, everybody, I've got to face the music, Gotta find the Cam Lock, and leave you all to this truth, sick! Mama, ooh ooh ooh, (Any way the Allen key blows) I don't wanna cry, I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all. III. The Operatic Section (The Frustration) (Dramatic change in tone, vocal layering) I see a little silhouette of a bookshelf. Scrambled egg! Scrambled egg! Will you do the fandango? The Dowel and Bracket! Very, very frightening me! (Björn Loo!) Galileo! (Björn Loo!) Galileo! Galileo, figaro, magnificent-oh! I'm a poor peasant, nobody loves me. He's just a poor peasant, from a poor family. Spare him his life from this monstrosity! Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah! No, we will not let you go! (Let him go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go! (Let him go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go! (Let me go!) Will not let you go! (Let me go!) Ah, No, no, no, no, no, no, no! Oh, Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia! Mamma Mia, let me go! The hex wrench has snapped, the instructions are frayed, for me, for me, for me! IV. The Hard Rock Section (The Climax) (Heavy guitar riff, drums kick in) So you think you can nail me and screw me into place? So you think you can love me and spit right in my face? Oh, baby, can't do this to me, baby! Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here! (Guitar solo, followed by final, weary declaration) V. The Outro (Weary Sigh) (Slowing down, returning to ballad style) (Ohh, oh yeah, oh yeah) Nothing really matters, Anyone can see. Nothing really matters, Nothing really matters to me. (Sound of a wobbly table leg) Any way the Allen key blows...