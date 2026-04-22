BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Defying Gardening “Experts” Via Fearless Experimentation, and Such Matters
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
40 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 14 days ago

There are too many super helpful links and notes to list to share here! Please head to one of these links to see them all. Thanks!


https://non-toxic-home.org/f/defying-gardening-%E2%80%9Cexperts%E2%80%9D-via-fearless-experimentation


https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/defying-gardening-experts-via-fearless


https://www.patreon.com/posts/156275438


--------

Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services


Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.

Fair Use Disclaimer:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer


Keywords
diygardeninghomesteadinghomesteadsurvivalfood shortagesfaminechemical-free gardening
Chapters

22:21End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rewired: Dismantling the matrix of control through open-source freedom

Rewired: Dismantling the matrix of control through open-source freedom

Belle Carter
Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it&#8217;s too late

Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it’s too late

Belle Carter
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy