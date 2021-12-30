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Covid Vaccine Is Graphene Razorblades
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5307 views • December 30, 2021
These graphene shots control the mind and body. Allowing the controller to kill the innoculated at will or allow them to live. It can enhance the intellect/physical prowess of the test subject or destroy them completely with razor-blade configurations; on command.
Original video is 33:44. I clipped it down to just the answers given by the AI computer to 11:12.
Graphene, Vaccines, Nanotechnology - Aneeka Responds Dr Alex´s Questions
odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c/vaccinesnanotechnology:d
Original video is 33:44. I clipped it down to just the answers given by the AI computer to 11:12.
Graphene, Vaccines, Nanotechnology - Aneeka Responds Dr Alex´s Questions
odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c/vaccinesnanotechnology:d
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